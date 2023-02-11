Clouds to turn to sun Saturday for pleasant weekend
Highs in the mid-60s are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.
A cloudy Saturday morning should gradually turn into a sunny afternoon with a high near 61 and light winds, says the National Weather Service.
Some clouds will develop Saturday evening with winds staying light before a Sunday low near 42.
🏔️⛵🏜️ Exploring the outdoors this weekend? Other than breezy north winds in @DeathValleyNPS on Sunday, it will be a nice weekend for outdoor plans. Just don't forget a jacket on morning hikes!#nvwx #axwx #cawx #vegasweather @lakemeadnps @RedRockCynLV @GoMtCharleston pic.twitter.com/OWBxPfOKVO
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 10, 2023
Winds will pick up and gust as high as 21 mph Sunday. The high should reach near 66.
A Monday low near 44 is forecast before rising to a high near 65.
A cold front will add a chill to Valentine’s Day with a high near 56 and breezy conditions.
Lee Canyon conditions
Winds will be a bit of an issue at Lee Canyon Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday gusts could be as high as 34 mph with a high temperature of 41.
Sunday will be similar.
