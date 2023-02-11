43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Clouds to turn to sun Saturday for pleasant weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Skiing and snowboarding conditions at Lee Canyon should be good for the weekend but winds may r ...
Skiing and snowboarding conditions at Lee Canyon should be good for the weekend but winds may reach more than 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A cloudy Saturday morning should gradually turn into a sunny afternoon with a high near 61 and light winds, says the National Weather Service.

Some clouds will develop Saturday evening with winds staying light before a Sunday low near 42.

Winds will pick up and gust as high as 21 mph Sunday. The high should reach near 66.

A Monday low near 44 is forecast before rising to a high near 65.

A cold front will add a chill to Valentine’s Day with a high near 56 and breezy conditions.

Lee Canyon conditions

Winds will be a bit of an issue at Lee Canyon Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday gusts could be as high as 34 mph with a high temperature of 41.

Sunday will be similar.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
4
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
5
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions
Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured
Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday
Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions