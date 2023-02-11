Clouds to turn to sun Saturday for pleasant weekend

Highs in the mid-60s are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

Skiing and snowboarding conditions at Lee Canyon should be good for the weekend but winds may reach more than 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A cloudy Saturday morning should gradually turn into a sunny afternoon with a high near 61 and light winds, says the National Weather Service.

Some clouds will develop Saturday evening with winds staying light before a Sunday low near 42.

Winds will pick up and gust as high as 21 mph Sunday. The high should reach near 66.

A Monday low near 44 is forecast before rising to a high near 65.

A cold front will add a chill to Valentine’s Day with a high near 56 and breezy conditions.

Lee Canyon conditions

Winds will be a bit of an issue at Lee Canyon Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday gusts could be as high as 34 mph with a high temperature of 41.

Sunday will be similar.

