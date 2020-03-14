Cloudy weekend to be followed by increasing rain chances

The weekend in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to be mostly cloudy, but rain chances are going to come back early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to be mostly cloudy, but rain chances are going to come back early next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The weekend in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to be mostly cloudy, but rain chances are going to come back early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday has a forecast high of 67 with mostly cloudy skies, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Sunday is expected to be sunnier with a high of 69.

Winds are expected to kick up this weekend, with gusts up to 25 mph on Saturday and Sunday, Morgan said. Monday has an expected high of 68.

“Rain chances are going to really ramp up on Tuesday and are going to continue for a while,” he said.

There is a 60 percent chance for rain in the valley on Tuesday, followed by a 70 percent chance on Wednesday. The rain storm will taper off slightly by Thursday, as chances drop to 50 percent.

Highs are forecast at 63 on Tuesday, 57 on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday, Morgan said.

Snow is expected in the mountains during the next batch of rainy weather, but Morgan said it was too early to say how much could accumulate.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.