Cold front blows into Las Vegas, Summerlin sees snow flurries

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw a few scattered showers Wednesday. Snow flurries were reported in Summerlin.

Rain and snow showers are seen over Summerlin from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Scattered rain showers and gusty winds came into the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some light rain was reported near Mount Potosi abut 7:30 a.m. A few snow flurries were spotted in Summerlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Is it hail? Snow? Something was just coming down in Summerlin pic.twitter.com/HMPqvJzqMv — Eli Segall (@eli_segall) March 10, 2021

3:23pm – Here is a good shot of the rain/snow showers over Summerlin from Alligiant Stadium.

h/t @WeatherSTEM #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/hnXvGthcyR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 10, 2021

Also, the weather service reported that snow showers were coming down in Kyle and Lee canyons in the Spring Mountains.

4:18pm – Snow coming down at @LeeCanyonLV. We expect these snow showers in Lee and Kyle Canyons to lighten up over the next few hours. Until then, roads up in that area will have a bit of snow on them making travel a bit of pain. Use caution. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/nb3nBCEiHP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 11, 2021

At 5 p.m., the service reported a 58 mph gust at Henderson Executive Airport and strong winds elsewhere in Henderson.

5pm – Wow! Locations in west Henderson just reported Wind Gusts near or greater than 50 mph. Likely due to outflow winds from showers. Heads up in that area. Henderson Airport – 58 mph

Inspirada – 54 mph

Seven Hills – 49 mph

St Rose Pkwy 45 mph#vegasweather #nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 11, 2021

The pattern will likely repeat Thursday and Friday with daytime spotty shower or snow flurry activity. The high both days will be around 55 with a 30% chance of precipitation.

The front will move away by the weekend. A high of 55 on Friday is forecast to rise to a Saturday high of 63 with a 68 on Sunday.

A weaker cold front could drop the temperatures back to the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.