Cold front blows into Las Vegas, Summerlin sees snow flurries

March 10, 2021 - 3:55 am
 
Updated March 10, 2021 - 9:37 pm
Rain and snow showers are seen over Summerlin from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Scattered rain showers and gusty winds came into the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some light rain was reported near Mount Potosi abut 7:30 a.m. A few snow flurries were spotted in Summerlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Also, the weather service reported that snow showers were coming down in Kyle and Lee canyons in the Spring Mountains.

At 5 p.m., the service reported a 58 mph gust at Henderson Executive Airport and strong winds elsewhere in Henderson.

The pattern will likely repeat Thursday and Friday with daytime spotty shower or snow flurry activity. The high both days will be around 55 with a 30% chance of precipitation.

The front will move away by the weekend. A high of 55 on Friday is forecast to rise to a Saturday high of 63 with a 68 on Sunday.

A weaker cold front could drop the temperatures back to the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

