Cold front brings solid chance to end 200-day dry streak

Winter is about to make an appearance in the Las Vegas Valley. And it could mean the first official rainfall in more than 200 days.

Thursday will have a summery feel with a high near 85, light winds and sunny conditions. Friday will be similar, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will begin arriving late Friday with winds expected to gust close to 25 mph overnight in Las Vegas. A wind advisory for northwest Clark County, the Spring Mountains and Red Rock National Recreation Area calls for gusts up to 50 mph beginning late Friday into Saturday morning, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Incoming winds and very dry conditions will lead to another round of high fire danger! ⚠️ Heed all fire restrictions and use caution with fire triggers (grills, cars, campfires, etc.).#nvwx #cawx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/m96PSHfHMD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 4, 2020

The Saturday high will be near 62 with winds up to 26 mph, and Sunday’s forecast high is 57 with breezy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers.

“We have a pretty decent shot at getting rain for the first time in more than 200 days,” Kryston said.

The last measurable rain at McCarran International Airport was April 20, meaning Friday will be the 200th consecutive day without rain.

A red flag warning is in place for most of Southern Nevada for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, meaning brisk winds, low humidity and dry conditions could quickly spread any fire.

Chilly conditions will continue for much of the week with highs around 60.

