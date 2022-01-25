Cold front forecast to boost winds, curb temperatures Tuesday

Cooler temperatures and wind gusts close to 30 mph are possible Tuesday as a mild cold front moves through the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny and clear the rest of the week with some cooling on Wednesday

Lindsey Vargaz and her boyfriend Williams Hope, both of Las Vegas, walk at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A mild cold front moving through the Las Vegas Valley will kick up winds and drop temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

After some east valley neighborhoods reached highs around 70 on Monday, Tuesday highs will likely remain in the 60s with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. The sky will be sunny and winds will rise during the day.

A lake wind advisory has been issued for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave may reach gusts of 30-40 mph, creating waves of 1-3 feet. Virgin Basin and Lake Mohave are expected to have the strongest wind conditions, according to the advisory.

The Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 30s before afternoon highs reach near 58 with a sunny sky.

Thursday morning lows will be around 36.

No precipitation is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.