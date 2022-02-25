33°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Cold mornings forecast for Las Vegas before warming intensifies Sunday

Temperature rising in the coming week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 25, 2022 - 7:01 am
A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at ...
A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. The high for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, is expected to be near 59, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brace for a few cold mornings before spring makes its move on the Las Vegas Valley.

Morning lows near or below freezing are expected across much of the valley on Friday and Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

Harry Reid International Airport dropped to 33 degrees on Thursday morning with a low of 34 expected Friday and 35 on Saturday. Henderson Executive Airport was forecast to bottom out at 29 on Friday and 30 on Saturday. Red Rock Canyon should see a low around 27 both days. Pahrump will drop to around 22 on Friday and 25 on Saturday.

The Las Vegas airport should climb to 58 on Friday while breezes will range from 5 to 10 mph. The sky will be sunny.

Saturday will be windy with gusts to 20 mph. A high of 59 is forecast.

The warming trend accelerates Sunday with a high near 63, 71 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday. It will be capped with a high near 79 on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
2
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
5
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST