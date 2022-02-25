Cold mornings forecast for Las Vegas before warming intensifies Sunday

A few mornings of lows near freezing are forecast for the valley before a warming trend accelerates starting late in the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. The high for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, is expected to be near 59, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brace for a few cold mornings before spring makes its move on the Las Vegas Valley.

Morning lows near or below freezing are expected across much of the valley on Friday and Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

Frigid low temperatures will persist through Saturday morning with readings near or below freezing for most sites around the Mojave Desert Region. Remember to protect your pets, pipes and plants.#nvwx #azwx @cawx pic.twitter.com/zesBRKG9Jv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 24, 2022

Harry Reid International Airport dropped to 33 degrees on Thursday morning with a low of 34 expected Friday and 35 on Saturday. Henderson Executive Airport was forecast to bottom out at 29 on Friday and 30 on Saturday. Red Rock Canyon should see a low around 27 both days. Pahrump will drop to around 22 on Friday and 25 on Saturday.

The Las Vegas airport should climb to 58 on Friday while breezes will range from 5 to 10 mph. The sky will be sunny.

Saturday will be windy with gusts to 20 mph. A high of 59 is forecast.

The warming trend accelerates Sunday with a high near 63, 71 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday. It will be capped with a high near 79 on Wednesday.

