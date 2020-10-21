61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Cold-weather gear might be handy as arctic front nears Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 4:49 am
 

Do you know where your winter hat, coat and gloves are? Or maybe an umbrella that hasn’t been used in six months or longer?

Come Monday, you might feel like using some of that gear.

The National Weather Service forecast is currently calling for a high of 58 on Monday when a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley.

“The models are trending quite a bit colder,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It is still a bit murky, but the cold front could move a bit deeper south and west to be right on top of Las Vegas instead of to the northeast. It’s not for sure yet, just trending that way.”

If the Monday high is 58, it would be more than six months since Las Vegas recorded a high of 58 on March 18.

Precipitation possible

The cold front could also carry some precipitation, slightly boosting the chance of ending the record dry spell at McCarran International Airport that is in its 184th day on Wednesday.

The rain would most likely fall late Sunday or early Monday, Morgan said. Winds will be elevated with some gusts in the 20 mph range.

However, the cold front is a few days away. Temperatures are still 10 degrees above normal.

The Wednesday forecast calls for a high of 90. If reached, it would be the 159th high of 90 degrees or higher at McCarran this year, surpassing the record of 158 days in 1940.

High temperatures will decline to 88 on Thursday, 84 on Friday and 83 on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast high is 74 with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Folow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Vegas icons David Copperfield, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top returning to Strip
Vegas icons David Copperfield, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top returning to Strip
3
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
4
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
5
4 arrested after latest Las Vegas Strip shooting
4 arrested after latest Las Vegas Strip shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian is bathed in blue light from a lighted sign above as he walks in the rain about th ...
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
By / RJ

As of Thursday, Las Vegas tied its longest streak of no measurable rain — 150 days — at McCarran International Airport. The record, first set in 1959, is likely to be broken Friday, the National Weather Service said.