Cold-weather gear might be handy as arctic front nears Las Vegas

Do you know where your winter hat, coat and gloves are? Or maybe an umbrella that hasn’t been used in six months or longer?

Hats, sweaters and scarfs might be called for by Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, when a cold front may drop high temperatures into the upper 50s in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. (Getty Images)

Come Monday, you might feel like using some of that gear.

It is finally going to feel like fall late this weekend as temps around the region likely drop 20-25 degrees from today's readings! Even slight chances of rain/snow for higher terrain Sun-Mon. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Ij2YrZfZUn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 20, 2020

The National Weather Service forecast is currently calling for a high of 58 on Monday when a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley.

“The models are trending quite a bit colder,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It is still a bit murky, but the cold front could move a bit deeper south and west to be right on top of Las Vegas instead of to the northeast. It’s not for sure yet, just trending that way.”

If the Monday high is 58, it would be more than six months since Las Vegas recorded a high of 58 on March 18.

Precipitation possible

The cold front could also carry some precipitation, slightly boosting the chance of ending the record dry spell at McCarran International Airport that is in its 184th day on Wednesday.

The rain would most likely fall late Sunday or early Monday, Morgan said. Winds will be elevated with some gusts in the 20 mph range.

However, the cold front is a few days away. Temperatures are still 10 degrees above normal.

The Wednesday forecast calls for a high of 90. If reached, it would be the 159th high of 90 degrees or higher at McCarran this year, surpassing the record of 158 days in 1940.

High temperatures will decline to 88 on Thursday, 84 on Friday and 83 on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast high is 74 with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Folow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.