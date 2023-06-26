Consecutive run of sub-100s likely to fall before true Vegas scorcher arrives

High temperatures will flirt with 100 degrees this week, but blow right past it by the weekend.

A buggy cruises across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders prepare for a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders take a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders receive instructions before a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders take a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An ATV rider navigates a road within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Buggies descend from to the top of a rise within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An ATV rider gets to the top of a rise within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A golfer stays cool beneath an umbrella on the course at the Las Vegas Golf Club as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An official 100-degree day remains elusive for Las Vegas this summer. But it will be here — in a big way — by the weekend, if not sooner.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport topped out at 97 degrees on Sunday an identical high is forecast for Monday.

The current high for Tuesday is 99 with the same for Wednesday while a high “near 100” is expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

If the airport doesn’t reach 100 by Tuesday, the existing record of 290 consecutive days below 100 will become 291 days on Wednesday. The mark is from Sept. 13, 1964, to June 29, 1965,

June 30, 1965, is the latest in the year a 100 has been reached at the airport while May 1, 1947, is the earliest. May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 at the airport.

While weekdays will flirt with 100, the weekend forecast (as of Sunday afternoon) is for a high of 103 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday.

That’s more like a Vegas summer, right?

Take all precautions, including shade, sunscreen, water and consider staying indoors.

