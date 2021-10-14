Cool, calm Las Vegas conditions forecast through weekend

Cool and calm weather will prevail in Las Vegas for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Freshly fallen show in the Old Town neighborhood on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Thursday high will be around 71, about a dozen degrees below normal but 3 degrees warmer than the Wednesday high of 68. The sky will be clear with winds about 10 mph or less.

The normal high this time of year is 83 while the low is about 61.

“Temperatures will creep up a few degrees each day through the weekend,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “After a windy weekend it’s going to be quiet for the next several days.”

No rain is in the forecast for the coming week.

