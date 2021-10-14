48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Cool, calm Las Vegas conditions forecast through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 8:31 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2021 - 5:30 am
Freshly fallen show in the Old Town neighborhood on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tue ...
Freshly fallen show in the Old Town neighborhood on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cool and calm weather will prevail in Las Vegas for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high will be around 71, about a dozen degrees below normal but 3 degrees warmer than the Wednesday high of 68. The sky will be clear with winds about 10 mph or less.

The normal high this time of year is 83 while the low is about 61.

“Temperatures will creep up a few degrees each day through the weekend,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “After a windy weekend it’s going to be quiet for the next several days.”

No rain is in the forecast for the coming week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
2
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
3
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
4
Las Vegas attorney faces lawsuit after crash, 2 DUI arrests
Las Vegas attorney faces lawsuit after crash, 2 DUI arrests
5
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST