Cool, clear Las Vegas conditions hold through weekend

Temperatures will stay below normal in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and for the coming weekend. Warmer conditions may arrive by Thanksgiving.

The high temperature in Las Vegas will be near 60 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Temperatures will remain about 7 to 10 degrees below normal in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and for the coming weekend.

A high near 60 is projected with a sunny sky and afternoon winds around 5 mph, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Friday morning low will be around 41 with a light west wind,

Friday will see winds increase to 5-14 mph with gusts to 20 mph. The high will be around 60.

The Saturday morning low will be near 37 in the central valley, but several degrees cooler in the suburbs and higher elevations.

Weekend highs should be near 60 with lows near 40.

High temperatures may rise toward the mid-60s by Thanksgiving.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.