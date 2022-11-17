37°F
Cool, clear Las Vegas conditions hold through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The high temperature in Las Vegas will be near 60 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will remain about 7 to 10 degrees below normal in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and for the coming weekend.

A high near 60 is projected with a sunny sky and afternoon winds around 5 mph, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Friday morning low will be around 41 with a light west wind,

Friday will see winds increase to 5-14 mph with gusts to 20 mph. The high will be around 60.

The Saturday morning low will be near 37 in the central valley, but several degrees cooler in the suburbs and higher elevations.

Weekend highs should be near 60 with lows near 40.

High temperatures may rise toward the mid-60s by Thanksgiving.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
