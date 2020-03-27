Cool conditions expected all weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Valley skies are clearing Friday morning after a light band of isolated rain and snow before sunrise.
Las Vegas Valley skies are clearing Friday morning after a light band of isolated rain and snow before sunrise.
The forecast high Friday is 62 with steady winds of 6 to 13 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
“The clouds and precipitation will clear out by sunrise and we’ll have a mostly sunny day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “We’ll have some clouds build Saturday into Sunday and be a bit unsettled, but we don’t expect any showers from it.”
The high for Saturday will be near 66 as clouds increase into the evening. Sunday should be around 66 with a high of 73 on Monday.
A warming trend will hold through Thursday or Friday, Adair said, with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.