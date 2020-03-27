Cool conditions expected all weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley skies are clearing Friday morning after a light band of isolated rain and snow before sunrise.

Mostly clear skies and below-normal temperatures are expected Friday, March 27, 2020, and through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. An aerial view of the Strat Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas Valley skies are clearing Friday morning after a light band of isolated rain and snow before sunrise.

The forecast high Friday is 62 with steady winds of 6 to 13 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

“The clouds and precipitation will clear out by sunrise and we’ll have a mostly sunny day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “We’ll have some clouds build Saturday into Sunday and be a bit unsettled, but we don’t expect any showers from it.”

The high for Saturday will be near 66 as clouds increase into the evening. Sunday should be around 66 with a high of 73 on Monday.

A warming trend will hold through Thursday or Friday, Adair said, with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.