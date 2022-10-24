Cool Las Vegas temperatures expected all week

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will be a bit cooler than normal all week, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 66 is forecast for Las Vegas for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Winds could gust close to 20 mph Monday as a week of cool weather settles into the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 66 with a sunny sky. North-northwest winds of 8 to 13 mph will gust up to 18 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 48. Winds will be light and variable before a high near 72 in the afternoon.

Daily highs will be around 70, rising to the mid-70s by the weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s.

The first freeze warning of the season was issued for northern Mohave County in northwest Arizona. Low temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees were forecast overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Lake Mead rising

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,046.34 feet above sea level near Hoover Dam as of 5 p.m. Sunday. That’s a rise of 5.63 feet from its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.