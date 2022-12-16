Cool Las Vegas weekend forecast to start with gusty winds

As a cold front sweeps through the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, winds could gust to 20 mph, says the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 51 with a sunny sky, says the National Weather Service. Northwest winds of 8-14 mph will turn north-northeast in the morning. Winds will become lighter after midnight.

The Saturday morning low will be around 30 in the central valley with colder temperatures at higher elevations.

Saturday’s high will be around 49 with winds around 6 mph.

Sunday should be slightly warmer as conditions gradually warm before Christmas.

