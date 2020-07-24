‘Cool’ late July days about to end in Las Vegas

A few days of “cool” late-July temperatures are about to come to an end.

The forecast high is 102 for Friday, July 24, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will begin to rise Saturday through next week. Myriah Vernoy, 8, plays in the water feature at Baker Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Friday high is expected to be about 102 before rising a degree or two each day through next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Winds will be light and variable with an overnight low near 79.

The Saturday forecast calls for a high near 104 with light winds.

“We’re going to have a ridge building again, so we expected a high of 106 on Monday, 107 on Tuesday and Wednesday and 108 on Thursday,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

The ridge might lead to some monsoonal moisture developing, Guillet said.

“We are keeping our eye on a possible monsoonal moisture push late next week,” she said.

