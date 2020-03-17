Cool, sunny, breezy in Las Vegas before rain possible Tuesday night

Cool, sunny and windy weather conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before a small risk of overnight showers.

The Las Vegas Valley will be cool for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with a high around 61, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cool, sunny and windy weather conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday before a slight risk of overnight showers.

The forecast high is near 61, nearly 10 degrees below normal. Winds from the south-southwest may reach 20 mph.

The chance of rain is 20 percent after midnight with partly cloudy skies and a low around 45, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We may get some sprinkles to the west in the mountains early today, but we’re not going to get much from the storm,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “Most of the rain will fall on northwest Arizona.”

Rain chances rise to 40 percent Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 59. Winds will be light.

Cool conditions are expected through the week with some warming on the weekend, Pierce said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.