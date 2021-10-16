52°F
Cool, sunny conditions forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Kason Horlacher, his daughter Michelle, 2 weeks, son Knox, 2, and wife Haylee make their way th ...
Kason Horlacher, his daughter Michelle, 2 weeks, son Knox, 2, and wife Haylee make their way through freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas temperatures will get close to normal by the end of the weekend before a second cold front chills the air, according to the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high will be around 77 while Sunday may reach 81, just about normal. Winds will be light with a sunny sky. The overnight lows will be around 56.

“Another cold system will drop down from the northwest and drop us several degrees Monday and Tuesday,” meteorologist John Adair said. “The winds will also kick up Sunday through Monday.”

Highs early next week will be in the mid-70s before rising toward 80.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

