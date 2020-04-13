Cool, sunny skies forecast before warming trend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas skies will be sunny for the work week as high temperatures climb from below normal into the low 80s by Wednesday.

Skies will be most sunny in Las Vegas on Monday, April 13, 2020, with a high near 72, about 5 degrees below normal for mid-April. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It will be dry and cool, but once we hit Wednesday we’ll be normal or even a few degrees above,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Monday’s forecast high is 72, and winds will be north-northeast from 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s high is expected around 69 degrees with north-northeast winds from. 9 to 13 mph with gusts to 18 mph.

Wednesday should be about 78 degrees, about normal, while the Thursday high is projected at 81.

The spotty Easter Sunday storms dropped 0.11 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport and there were some reports of pea-sized hail in the south and west valley.

