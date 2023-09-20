Cooler air from northwest to bring breezes to Las Vegas Valley

A trough of colder air is advancing from the Pacific Northwest toward Las Vegas, bringing the wind and cooler air.

Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. No precipitation is expected. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few windy days with lower temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The cooling trend of the past few days will continue through the end of the week with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees below normal by Friday. The system responsible for these cooler temps will also bring gusty southwesterly winds to the region on Thursday. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/JCAAJ3Rb42 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 19, 2023

By the end of the work week, high and low temperatures could be 10 degrees below normal, says the National Weather Service.

Winds of 9-14 mph could gust to 20 mph on Wednesday while the daily high is expected to reach 91.

The Thursday low will be around 66 while windy conditions will ramp up with morning south-southwest winds of 9-14 mph rising to 18-23 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 34 mph. The high should reach about 97.

Brisk conditions will continue into Thursday evening with some blowing dust likely. Gusts could reach 26 mph.

No precipitation is forecast.

