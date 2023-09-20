70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Cooler air from northwest to bring breezes to Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednes ...
Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. No precipitation is expected. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few windy days with lower temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

A trough of colder air is advancing from the Pacific Northwest toward Las Vegas, bringing the wind and cooler air.

By the end of the work week, high and low temperatures could be 10 degrees below normal, says the National Weather Service.

Winds of 9-14 mph could gust to 20 mph on Wednesday while the daily high is expected to reach 91.

The Thursday low will be around 66 while windy conditions will ramp up with morning south-southwest winds of 9-14 mph rising to 18-23 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 34 mph. The high should reach about 97.

Brisk conditions will continue into Thursday evening with some blowing dust likely. Gusts could reach 26 mph.

No precipitation is forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
2
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
3
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Excessive heat forecast for Lake Mead, areas south of Las Vegas
Excessive heat forecast for Lake Mead, areas south of Las Vegas
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure