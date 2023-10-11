Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend

The heat of early October will fade to slightly below-normal temperatures through the weekend.

Daily highs in the low 80s to upper 70s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds whip up dust near power lines near Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The heat of early October will fade through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high in the central valley should be near normal at 83 with winds that could gust to 20 mph. The sky will be clear Wednesday nigh with winds staying just as strong before a Thursday morning low near 59.

The Thursday high should be near 76 with north-northeast winds up to 22 mph adding a decided cool to the air.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies and a forecast high near 77 before weekend highs of 82 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday.

The clouds should clear on Saturday for good views of the partial eclipse in the Las Vegas Valley.

North of Las Vegas, a freeze warning has been issued for Lincoln County from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to be at or below 32 degrees.

