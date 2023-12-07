Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast

Under a mostly sunny sky, the Thursday high will be above average with a high of 65 expected before winds increase and bring on cooler temperatures.

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will drop closer to normal by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Reaching a high of 72 in Las Vegas in the first week of December is about to be past history, says the National Weather Service.

Under a mostly sunny sky, the Thursday high in the central valley will be above average with a 65 expected before winds increase and bring on cooler temperatures.

A Friday morning low will be near 42 before north winds escalate up to 20 mph and limit the high to 60s.

Saturday morning’s low will drop to around 39 with temperatures closer to freezing at higher elevations in the valley, below freezing in the Spring Mountains.

The Saturday high will be around 55 before climbing to about 60 on Sunday.

Snow making at Lee Canyon remains on hold so far this month. Highs will be around 45 on Thursday and 37 on Friday. Overnight lows will drop to about 13 on Friday before rising into the upper teens for the weekend.

