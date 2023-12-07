53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Cooler, but still mild Las Vegas weekend forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will drop closer to normal by the weekend, according to the Natio ...
Las Vegas Valley temperatures will drop closer to normal by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Reaching a high of 72 in Las Vegas in the first week of December is about to be past history, says the National Weather Service.

Under a mostly sunny sky, the Thursday high in the central valley will be above average with a 65 expected before winds increase and bring on cooler temperatures.

A Friday morning low will be near 42 before north winds escalate up to 20 mph and limit the high to 60s.

Saturday morning’s low will drop to around 39 with temperatures closer to freezing at higher elevations in the valley, below freezing in the Spring Mountains.

The Saturday high will be around 55 before climbing to about 60 on Sunday.

Snow making at Lee Canyon remains on hold so far this month. Highs will be around 45 on Thursday and 37 on Friday. Overnight lows will drop to about 13 on Friday before rising into the upper teens for the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Police engaged suspect in ‘shootout,’ UNLV police chief says
Police engaged suspect in ‘shootout,’ UNLV police chief says
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
5
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
EDITORIAL: Community must again endure mass shooting tragedy
EDITORIAL: Community must again endure mass shooting tragedy
LETTER: What became of this once-great desert city?
LETTER: What became of this once-great desert city?
LETTER: Nevada’s Legislative landlords and conflicts of interest
LETTER: Nevada’s Legislative landlords and conflicts of interest
COMMENTARY: No, Henry Kissinger was not a war criminal
COMMENTARY: No, Henry Kissinger was not a war criminal
CARTOONS: How to know your dog is ready to run for Congress
CARTOONS: How to know your dog is ready to run for Congress
CARTOON: Coming up short
CARTOON: Coming up short