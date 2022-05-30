64°F
Cooler, calmer holiday forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2022 - 5:30 am
 

A chilly and not too windy Memorial Day is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The high should be near 84 with north winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Winds gusted to 37 mph Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport.

The Tuesday high should be near 89 after a morning low around 63. Winds are again expected to be light, less than 10 mph.

High temperatures will rise to the mid-90s by Wednesday and around 100 on Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
