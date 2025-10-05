Cooler fall temperatures to continue this week
According to the National Weather Service forecast the valley is sunshine and clear skies with a high of 82 degrees. Overnight the low will drop to the mid 60s.
Clear skies and cooler weather will remain Sunday in Las Vegas with below normal temperatures.
The wind that has been blowing through Southern Nevada over the last three days will also die down Sunday, as just a slight breeze will be noticeable.
Weekly forecast
Monday: High 84, low 63
Tuesday: High 85, low 65
Wednesday: High 88
Thursday: High 80s
