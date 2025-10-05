Cooler fall temperatures to continue this week

According to the National Weather Service forecast the valley is sunshine and clear skies with a high of 82 degrees. Overnight the low will drop to the mid 60s.

Will Las Vegas hit 100 again in 2025? It’s unlikely

The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clear skies and cooler weather will remain Sunday in Las Vegas with below normal temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service forecast the valley is sunshine and clear skies with a high of 82 degrees. Overnight the low will drop to the mid 60s.

The wind that has been blowing through Southern Nevada over the last three days will also die down Sunday, as just a slight breeze will be noticeable.

Weekly forecast

Monday: High 84, low 63

Tuesday: High 85, low 65

Wednesday: High 88

Thursday: High 80s

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.