Cooler temperatures expected to ease Las Vegas heat

Gradually cooler temperatures will get the Las Vegas Valley back to normal by the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

An air quality advisory remains in place for Clark County because of smoke from the Apple fire in Southern California. People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 107, a degree lower than Monday’s high. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

🤓 #SCIENCE ALERT! Smoke particles scatter red in sunlight better than blue, causing colorful sunrises & sets, hazy skies, & red tinted sun & moon. Thick smoke can also act as clouds, keeping it cooler during the day or trapping warm air at night! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/RavFI1BoZA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 4, 2020

“It will be a degree or two cooler each day and by Friday we’ll be back to 102,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Wednesday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 25 mph and a high of about 105.

An air quality advisory remains in place in Clark County for today because of smoke from the Apple fire in California. People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors and restrict outside activities.

Increasing winds and very dry conditions will lead to extreme fire danger for parts of southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona Wed-Thu. Those planning outdoor activities should use extreme caution with fire triggers. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/eyHmOZEOzH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 3, 2020

A fire weather watch begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday for most of northwest Arizona, parts of Lincoln County and southwest Utah.

“It is so dry and will be windy meaning any fire that is started would spread quickly,” Nickerson said. “We just want people to be aware, especially those who are traveling.”

