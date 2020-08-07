Cooler temperatures, light winds provide short respite from heat

Las Vegas residents can enjoy a “cool” Friday with lighter winds, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Erick Stetler, 2, watches as his grandmother, who declined to give her name, feeds birds at Sunset Park on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. Friday's weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley call for a high near 100 with winds of 15-20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas residents can enjoy a “cool” Friday with lighter winds, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high is 100 with winds reaching 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

“On July 2nd we had a high of 100 degrees and since then we’ve had 35 days with a high of 100 or more,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said.

Many of the low temperatures around the valley were in the low 70s as of 4:30 a.m.

The #DroughtMonitor seems to be making the same concerned face as we are. Extreme drought (D3) is developing across parts of the Great Basin due to the lack of monsoon so far this year… 😧 For more details about the Drought Monitor, visit: https://t.co/vKavSltP7O pic.twitter.com/l6qItmvDtC — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 7, 2020

The respite from hot temperatures won’t last long. The forecast high for Saturday is 104, right at normal. Sunday will rise to about 105 with 107 on Monday.

The lighter winds should limit the haze in the sky after smoke drifting in from California wildfires since last weekend, primarily from the Apple fire in the rugged mountains east of Los Angeles.

No fire weather watches are in place for the region, but Nickerson said dry conditions and possible gusting winds are still creating an elevated fire danger.

