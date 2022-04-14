50°F
Cooler temperatures will lead to warm Easter weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas Valley high temperature near 78 is forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cold and wicked winds to start the week will eventually be a thing of the past, bringing on a warm Easter Sunday.

Thursday should reach a high near 78, although afternoon wind gusts could reach up to 22 mph and stay persistent well into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Friday morning low will be near 52 and will rise to about 81 for a high. Winds will be lighter, about 6-13 mph.

Saturday will see similar conditions before a Sunday high near 86. Monday may reach a high of 90.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

