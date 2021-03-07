Cooler weather, chance of rain coming for Las Vegas Valley

After highs in the 70s the last few days, expect cooler temperatures and a chance of rain for part of this week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Traffic moves on East Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Say goodbye to the sunny skies and warm temperatures, for now.

After a taste of Spring, a system in the Gulf of Alaska will bring increasing wind and chances for precipitation in the upcoming week. Here's a look at the highlights. #nxwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/WDxNsf5gKc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 7, 2021

Conditions will begin to change Monday as a cold front now in the Gulf of Alaska gets closer to the region.

“The system will begin to drop down the coast and swing by us,” weather service meteorologist John Salmen said. “The first front will be dry, but we could get some rain later from it.”

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Wednesday and 40% on Wednesday night.

