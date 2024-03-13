Cooler, wet conditions linger in valley before expected clearing — PHOTOS
Saturday morning will be chilly and may be wet before afterenoon clearing begins, says the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon recorded 21 inches of snow since Wednesday.
One more morning of chill and rain is expected Saturday before a warmer St. Patrick’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.
In a widespread rainfall, most of the Las Vegas Valley received a quarter-inch of rain or more Friday while some gauges on the west side were closer to a half-inch. Brownstone Canyon was at .55 of an inch and a gauge just to the east shows .59 of an inch since midnight. Gauges in the south end of the valley show anywhere from two-tenths to nearly a half-inch.
Harry Reid International Airport received .29 of an inch Friday, a record for March 15. The year’s rainfall total at the official valley measuring station is 1.5 inches, .12 of an inch below normal.
There’s a chance of rain Saturday morning, mostly before 11 a.m.. The sky should clear in the afternoon and temperatures that have been 15 or more degrees below normal should warm. Winds should be calm.
People are asking how much snow we got today… this isn’t scientific but this grill was cleaned off last night pic.twitter.com/iunnEz06xT
— Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 16, 2024
Lee Canyon reported 21 inches of snow since Wednesday. The resort, which recently extended its winter sports season through at least April 14, is at 185 inches of snowfall this winter. That’s well ahead of the normal 129-inch annual snowfall, but well short of last winter’s record 266 inches.
The Nevada State Police reported Friday morning that Lee Canyon Road was closed until further notice due to ice and snow. Some vehicles were cleared and all roads were open in the afternoon, according to Lee Canyon.
Can’t see Lee Peak or Mummy… just lots of snow pic.twitter.com/vwNG6i1KzL
— Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 16, 2024
Weekend forecast
Overnight showers Friday are a 40 percent chance, mostly after 11 p.m. The low will drop to about 47 Saturday morning.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m. A partly sunny sky is forecast with a high near 59. Winds will be close to calm.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 69.
