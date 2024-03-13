Cooler, wet conditions linger in valley before expected clearing — PHOTOS

Saturday morning will be chilly and may be wet before afterenoon clearing begins, says the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon recorded 21 inches of snow since Wednesday.

Pedestrians pass by a reflected Flamingo marquee in a puddle along the Strip during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fisherman waits for a bite as stormy skies loom over Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lee Canyon Resort received 15 inches of snow in 24 hours ending the afternoon of Thursday, March 15, 2024. It has received 178 inches this season. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Snow falls on the slopes of Lee Canyon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The resort recorded 15 inches in the 24 hours ending Friday afternoon, March 15, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Stormy skies linger over Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Zion Garcia, 15, right, reels in a fish next to his brother, Angelo Garcia, 11, during a Latino Outdoors event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Garcia, 11, concentrates as a fish nibbles on his bait during a Latino Outdoors fishing event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Garcia, 11, and his brother Zion Garcia, 15, reel in a fish during a Latino Outdoors event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A line of clouds blocks the sunset over the western horizon in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Bob is reflected in a puddle as he drums on 5 gallons buckets as he entertains pedestrians along the Strip adjacent to the Cromwell during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Green Fairy from the show Absinthe is reflected in a puddle as pedestrians walk past the entrance near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raindrops reflect the Flamingo marquee as they bead up on glass atop a pedestrian bride crossing the Strip during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman walks with a fun umbrella along the Stripo near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian with umbrella crosses Flamingo Road during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic sprays up water on the road while traveling on the 95 South during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One more morning of chill and rain is expected Saturday before a warmer St. Patrick’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

In a widespread rainfall, most of the Las Vegas Valley received a quarter-inch of rain or more Friday while some gauges on the west side were closer to a half-inch. Brownstone Canyon was at .55 of an inch and a gauge just to the east shows .59 of an inch since midnight. Gauges in the south end of the valley show anywhere from two-tenths to nearly a half-inch.

Harry Reid International Airport received .29 of an inch Friday, a record for March 15. The year’s rainfall total at the official valley measuring station is 1.5 inches, .12 of an inch below normal.

There’s a chance of rain Saturday morning, mostly before 11 a.m.. The sky should clear in the afternoon and temperatures that have been 15 or more degrees below normal should warm. Winds should be calm.

People are asking how much snow we got today… this isn’t scientific but this grill was cleaned off last night pic.twitter.com/iunnEz06xT — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 16, 2024

Lee Canyon reported 21 inches of snow since Wednesday. The resort, which recently extended its winter sports season through at least April 14, is at 185 inches of snowfall this winter. That’s well ahead of the normal 129-inch annual snowfall, but well short of last winter’s record 266 inches.

The Nevada State Police reported Friday morning that Lee Canyon Road was closed until further notice due to ice and snow. Some vehicles were cleared and all roads were open in the afternoon, according to Lee Canyon.

Can’t see Lee Peak or Mummy… just lots of snow pic.twitter.com/vwNG6i1KzL — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 16, 2024

Weekend forecast

Overnight showers Friday are a 40 percent chance, mostly after 11 p.m. The low will drop to about 47 Saturday morning.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m. A partly sunny sky is forecast with a high near 59. Winds will be close to calm.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 69.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.