Cooler, windy, possibly wet Las Vegas weather for weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a chance of rain are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on ...
Gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a chance of rain are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, March 4, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stronger winds, cooler weather and possible rain are in the Las Vegas forecast for the early part of the weekend.

After a high of 79 on Thursday, Friday will see winds increasing to as high as 23 mph with a high of 63. A chance of rain is possible.

“If any (rain) develops it will be fairly isolated and fairly light,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Peters, adding that the chance was 30 to 40 percent on Friday and closer to 50 percent on Saturday.

“We have two systems back to back, but any rain won’t be very impactful,” she said.

A Saturday high of 58 is forecast with winds gusting up to 34 mph.

Conditions will clear on Sunday with a projected high of 64. The normal for early March is 67.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

