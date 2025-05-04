Daily precipitation record broken for Las Vegas Valley

60°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2025 - 7:27 am
 

A daily weather record was broken in the Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning as showers and thunderstorms continue moving into Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service said in an X post that the daily precipitation record for May 4 was broken around 5:23 a.m. Sunday with 0.05 inches of rain. The previous daily precipitation record was broken on May 4, 1982, with 0.03 inches of rain.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday with a high of 74 degrees, according to the weather service forecast for Harry Reid International Airport. The chance of precipitation is expected to drop to 20 to 30 percent in the evening with a low of 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the valley, with lightning and wind gusts also expected, the weather service said. Small hail is also possible.

The rain will continue into Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain in the forecast and a 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 70 degrees with a low of 60.

Tuesday is the last day for a chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley this week with a 20 percent chance of rain and isolated showers expected during the day. Conditions are expected to clear up Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees, and reach the 90s starting Friday, according to the weather service.

