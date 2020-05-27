Dangerous heat arrives in Las Vegas for at least 3 days

Temperatures will reach dangerous levels across the Las Vegas region starting today and going through at least Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Annie's Kitchen pit master Quincy Reynolds, prepares ribs at the restaurant on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, during the first heat wave this year. Reynolds said that the heat from the grill and the Vegas sun is just part of the job, and somehow he gets use to it, no matter what season it is. The high for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, is expected to reach 106, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures will reach dangerous levels across the Las Vegas region starting today and going through at least Friday, says the National Weather Service.

After a high of 100 at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, the Wednesday high is expected to reach 106. The high at Death Valley National Park may hit 120 with a possible 105 at Kingman, Arizona, and 110 to 115 at Overton and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

ICYMI! Very hot temps on the way in the coming days, but just how how are we talking? Here's some context from the past 20 years. 😎 #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/IAkgshbl7k — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 27, 2020

An excessive heat warning begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continues through 8 p.m. Friday. It covers Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona.

The sky will be sunny Wednesday with winds of 5-8 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 79.

Thursday’s high at McCarran is projected to rise to 108, which would be a degree short of the May 28 record set in 2003.

The forecast high for Friday is 107. The record for May 29 is 108 set in 1984.

Winds should kick up Saturday and Sunday, moderating the high temperatures to around 100-102, said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Heat precautions

The excessive heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

If at all possible, people should stay indoors in rooms with air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.

