Las Vegas Weather

Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
The high temperature in central Las Vegas will be around 108 on Saturday, July 1, 2023, accordi ...
The high temperature in central Las Vegas will be around 108 on Saturday, July 1, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning runs through Monday evening. Ki Gleason-Jones catches a volleyball while playing with friends and family in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Social pool at the Strat hotel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It took a long time for the first 100-degree day to arrive in Las Vegas this year, and the heat won’t be leaving for a week or longer.

The mercury topped out at 102 in Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, ending a 294-day stretch of staying below 100.

An excessive heat warning begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday.

The Saturday high in central Las Vegas should be near 108 before a 112 on Sunday and possibly 113 on Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s, not allowing much time for cooling.

Government agencies are opening cooling stations across the valley on Saturday.

Daily high temperatures should “cool” to the 106-108 range Tuesday through Friday next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

