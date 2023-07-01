Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
An excessive heat warning begins Saturday and runs through late Monday for the Las Vegas region.
It took a long time for the first 100-degree day to arrive in Las Vegas this year, and the heat won’t be leaving for a week or longer.
The mercury topped out at 102 in Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, ending a 294-day stretch of staying below 100.
HYDRATE! HYDRATE! HYDRATE! https://t.co/I3XfXnbkRj
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 30, 2023
An excessive heat warning begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday.
The Saturday high in central Las Vegas should be near 108 before a 112 on Sunday and possibly 113 on Monday.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s, not allowing much time for cooling.
Government agencies are opening cooling stations across the valley on Saturday.
Daily high temperatures should “cool” to the 106-108 range Tuesday through Friday next week.
