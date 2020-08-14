Dangerous Las Vegas heat likely to top records over several days

Several record high temperatures could fall over the coming days as excessive heat intensifies in the Las Vegas region.

An excessive heat warning runs from Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, through Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several record high temperatures could fall over the several days as excessive heat intensifies in the Las Vegas region.

With a high pressure system parked over the Southwest, an excessive heat warning begins Friday morning for the region with an excessive heat watch for higher elevations in Clark County. The conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday night.

“All three days, Friday through Sunday are going to be pretty close without much distinction,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said.

A high of 110 is forecast for Friday with the record being 111, set in 2016.

Saturday is expected to reach 112 with the record high being 111 in 2002.

The forecast high of 113 for Sunday would tie a 113 recorded in 1939.

Little wind is expected through the forecast period, and overnight lows will be around 90 in the Las Vegas Valley.

Furnace Creek in Death Valley is likely to see highs of 120 to 125 while the Colorado River Valley will range from 116 to 120.

Haze, smoke in sky

The sky is likely to have haze from smoke drifting into the area from several wildfires burning in California, Adair said.

“The smoke will be carried our direction for the next few days at least,” Adair said.

The conditions could continue through the weekend. People with respiratory issues are urged to stay indoors.

Shelters, cooling stations

Additional day shelters and cooling stations will be open to help people. They include:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd., North, open 24 hours

—Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday though Friday

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon daily for hydration only

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter. The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.