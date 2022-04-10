Dangerous Monday winds may reach 70 mph; extreme caution advised

A high wind warning from the National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 70 mph Monday.

Winds are expected to gust to around 50 mph on Monday, April 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barrett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An updated high wind warning from the National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 70 mph on Monday.

The warning was issued Sunday afternoon and advises residents to stay in the lower levels of their home and to avoid driving, if possible, during the windstorm.

The warning runs from 11 a.m. Monday thorough 3 a.m. Tuesday. It includes the Las Vegas Valley, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon as well as all of southern Clark County.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible.

Patchy, blowing dust is forecast for Las Vegas after 4 p.m. Monday. The high will be near 80.

Tuesday will be even cooler with a high near 64, followed by a Wednesday morning low near 42. Conditions should gradually warm the rest of the week.

