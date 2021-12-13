33°F
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday

Chance of rain in some parts of the valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 13, 2021 - 6:37 am
Up to a foot of snow is possible above 7,000 feet in the Las Vegas area on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 20 ...
Up to a foot of snow is possible above 7,000 feet in the Las Vegas area on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Kason Horlacher, his daughter Michelle, 2 weeks, son Knox, 2, and wife Haylee make their way through freshly fallen snow in Upper Lee Meadows on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Southern Nevada residents and visitors should experience a chilly but calm Monday before a potentially dangerous Tuesday storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and snow to the region.

A Monday high near 60 is forecast with light winds, says the National Weather Service.

Conditions will change early Tuesday. Scattered showers are a 30 percent chance after 4 a.m.

A wind advisory covers the entire region for 24 hours starting at 4 a.m. while a winter storm warning is out for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, heavy rainfall and up to a foot of snow are forecast.

Travel warnings

The winter storm could create very hazardous travel in the mountains and elsewhere, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“There’s a very good chance we could see a quarter on an inch of rain across large portions of the valley and up to a foot of snow in the mountains above 7,000 feet with 4 to 8 inches above 5,000 feet,” Boucher said.

The storm should leave the area early Wednesday when a high near 51 is forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST