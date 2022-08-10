Day of threatening Las Vegas storms ends as sunset nears

Storms popped up around the Las Vegas area for several hours Wednesday, but have come to an end.

Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shoppers take cover in a Walmart parking lot in July 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Storms that popped up in mostly higher terrain areas around the Las Vegas area for several hours Wednesday have come to an abrupt end.

In the last warning, Pahrump and Sandy Valley were under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. But the rather strong cell along the Nevada-California state line disappeared about 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain, flash flooding, winds of 40 mph or more and frequent lightning were possible.

“We had a lot of activity through the whole day from the Spring Mountains to Searchlight,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “With sunset coming, there’s not a lot of energy for storms to feed on.”

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 Sandy Valley and Pahrump Areas in Nevada

🕒 Until 8:00 PM Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊Flash Flooding

🌬️40+ MPH Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/iXGJNob1nx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 11, 2022

The western ridges of the Las Vegas Valley received considerable rain in the afternoon.

Most of the major rain activity moved to southern Clark County, northwest Arizona and southeastern California as of 4:30 p.m.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 Eastern San Bernardino County in CA and Southern Clark County in NV

🕒 Until 6:30 PM Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊Flash Flooding

🌬️40+ MPH Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pawdCXH6rc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2022

Southern Clark County, including Primm and Searchlight, were under a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m.

Heavy rain, lightning, nuisance flooding and other potential damage was listed in a weather service tweet. The advisory also covered parts of San Bernardino County in California.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 Red Rock Canyon, Blue Diamond, Spring Mountain Ranch area in Clark County Nevada

🕒 Until 4:45 PM Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊Flash Flooding

🌬️40+ MPH Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/uKxSIxDjmA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2022

As of 3 p.m., .67 of an inch had fallen in 90 minutes at a gauge at Blue Diamond Ridge South, basically the second line of mountain ridges west of Summerlin.

And, .28 of an inch had fallen near Mesa Ridge, the first line of mountain tops. A gauge just south of Calico Basin has received .43 of an inch in the past three hours.

The rain must be sort of the “third time is a charm” since the valley saw heavy clouds Monday and Tuesday, but did not receive much if any precipitation.

The Wednesday forecast listed rain as a 30 percent chance in the valley, with a high of 96 and low of 82.

Showers earlier today dropped about .20 inches along a few parts of the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

Hikers and campers were warned to avoid streams and washes and to know where they are relative to these areas as they can become deadly during heavy rain.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 Southeastern Clark County in Nevada

🕒 Until 6:00PM Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊Flash Flooding

🌬️40+ MPH Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/AbKtt4yHkU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2022

Heavy rain was ongoing in Mohave County in Arizona and led to flash flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Midday Update ⛈️: Thunderstorms with heavy rain ongoing thru southern NV & Mohave counties. High rainfall rates with these storms have lead to flash flooding & difficult driving conditions. Stay safe if you have outdoor or travel plans this afternoon! #nvwx #azwx #vegasweather https://t.co/HAh6abRAC0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2022

The agency said “deep moisture will fuel thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall.”

The pattern of monsoonal moisture is not expected to end anytime soon. Chances for rain remain in the valley’s forecast for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.