Daytime showers, gusty winds forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2021 - 3:55 am
 
Gusty winds and scattered rain showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park next to T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scattered rain showers, gusty winds and a high near 58 are expected Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“Showers will move in over the valley by 9 or 10 a.m.,” said meteorologist John Adair. “We don’t expect significant precipitation, perhaps less than a tenth of an inch and they will diminish later in the day and overnight.”

The pattern will likely repeat Thursday and Friday with daytime spotty shower or snow flurry activity. The high both days will be around 55 with a 30% chance of precipitation.

“The front is so slow moving and large,” Adair said, noting the cold mass was slowly spinning over Nevada, Utah, Arizona and much of California.

The front will move away by the weekend. A high of 55 on Friday is forecast to rise to a Saturday high of 63 with a 68 on Sunday.

A weaker cold front could drop the temperatures back to the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.