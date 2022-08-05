86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Death Valley National Park closes all roads due to flooding

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2022 - 10:36 am
 
Updated August 5, 2022 - 10:50 am
Water and debris flow over state Route 190 near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in ...
Water and debris flow over state Route 190 near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in California on Aug. 5, 2022. (Death Valley National Park Service)

Death Valley National Park is under a flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Friday, with all roads closed due to flooding.

State Route 190 across the park from state Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395 is closed due to flooding, according to a National Weather Service alert.

A mudslide was reported along State Route 136 through Keeler, California.

The National Park Service warned visitors to not attempt to drive through deep water or debris on roads, and to assume all unpaved roads are impassable.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of Nye County around Beatty, Lida, Scottys Junction and Lida Junction until 12:45 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and winds over 40 mph have been reported by the weather service.

Half an inch of rain fell in Beatty within an hour, and State Route 266 through Lida is closed, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Mojave National Preserve outside of Baker, California, remains closed after severe flash flooding covered and removed many park roads on July 31, according to the park service. Park crews are assessing damage and repairing roads.

Scattered showers and storms that could produce heavy rain were forecast for Las Vegas before 2 p.m. Friday. Flash flooding is a concern for areas northwest of Interstate 15.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mirage killing involved 3 relatives, man with decades-long violent history
Mirage killing involved 3 relatives, man with decades-long violent history
2
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
3
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
5
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST