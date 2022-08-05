Death Valley National Park closes all roads due to flooding

The National Park Service warned visitors to not drive through deep water and debris.

Water and debris flow over state Route 190 near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in California on Aug. 5, 2022. (Death Valley National Park Service)

Death Valley National Park is under a flash flood warning until 12:45 p.m. Friday, with all roads closed due to flooding.

State Route 190 across the park from state Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395 is closed due to flooding, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Here is a look at some of the flood waters currently pouring over State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS . The highway, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction, remains closed at this time due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/z8M4N6ARKH — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

A mudslide was reported along State Route 136 through Keeler, California.

The National Park Service warned visitors to not attempt to drive through deep water or debris on roads, and to assume all unpaved roads are impassable.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of Nye County around Beatty, Lida, Scottys Junction and Lida Junction until 12:45 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and winds over 40 mph have been reported by the weather service.

Half an inch of rain fell in Beatty within an hour, and State Route 266 through Lida is closed, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Mojave National Preserve outside of Baker, California, remains closed after severe flash flooding covered and removed many park roads on July 31, according to the park service. Park crews are assessing damage and repairing roads.

Kelbaker, Cima, Essex, and Morning Star Roads are closed until further notice. Park staff continue to assess the damage. When conditions are safe, the preserve will reopen roads. More rain is expected. For the most current road status, visit: https://t.co/voU6V8D6A0. pic.twitter.com/vpdRzIGq68 — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 1, 2022

Scattered showers and storms that could produce heavy rain were forecast for Las Vegas before 2 p.m. Friday. Flash flooding is a concern for areas northwest of Interstate 15.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.