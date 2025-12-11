67°F
December heat: Las Vegas breaks daily heat record

Las Vegas officially hit 74 degrees Thursday, breaking the daily record, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 11, 2025 - 3:53 pm
 

Southern Nevada has moved beyond “unreasonable warmth” and into record-breaking territory, after Las Vegas officially hit 74 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post to X the NWS said the temperature breaks the previous daily record of 72 degrees, set in 1939, and that its still possible the city could climb another degree or two.

The all-time December high in Las Vegas is 78 degrees, set on Dec. 2, 1940, the weather service noted.

Highs the rest of the week are still expected to run 10 to 15 degrees above normal, said Morgan Stessman of the NWS on Wednesday. Forecast highs remain in the low to mid-70s across most of the Las Vegas Valley, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The calm and unusually warm December pattern is “going to stick around” for perhaps the next two weeks, she said.

