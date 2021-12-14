50°F
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight

December storm in Las Vegas
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 6:00 am
 
Updated December 14, 2021 - 5:04 pm
The Strat seen from Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-J ...
The Strat seen from Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV graduates shield themselves from wind and rain as they walk into their graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
A man walks through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV graduates shield themselves from wind and rain as they walk into their graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sisters Kimberly Gonzalez, left, and Aimee Gonzalez, walk through wind and rain into AimeeÕs graduation ceremony at UNLV on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Aimee, a born-and-raised Las Vegan, earned a MasterÕs degree in materials and nuclear engineering. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Ashley Seidel, a graduate from the UNLV Lee Business School, poses for photos during windy weather ahead of her graduation ceremony at the UNLV campus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Anikka Hernandez of Las Vegas, UNLV graduate, has her photo session interrupted by heavy wind and rain as she tried to pose for a photo in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hernandez graduated from UNLV (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian wearing warm clothes walk along Las Vegas Boulevard during rainy and windy Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Emerson Arnold of Las Vegas hugs as he tries to protect his girlfriend Michela Michielli of Cape Cod, Mass., from heavy wind and rain as they wait in line to take pictures in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rain falls at the Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rain and snow fell across Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon, with more of both expected into the evening as the first major winter storm of the season moves through the region.

The National Weather Service said at 1:25 p.m. that rains had arrived in the Las Vegas Valley, primarily the west and northwest parts of the Las Vegas Valley before exiting in midafternoon, the weather service said. More rainfall was expected into the evening, along with “sudden gusty winds” of up to 50 mph, it said.

Some parts of the valley were expected to receive about a quarter inch of rain during daylight hours, with the precipitation diminishing as the evening progresses.

Mountain areas are expected to receive up to a foot of snow at the highest elevations, with Lee and Kyle canyons getting about 4 inches.

About 5 p.m., NDOT reported that Lee Canyon Road (State Route 156) in the Spring Mountains was closed at mile marker 10 because of heavy snow.

Heavy snow reported in the afternoon in Nye County, where deputies posted photos of roads covered with snow and murky conditions.

The moisture and wind will be followed by several days of chilly, below-normal temperatures, with overnight lows in the mid-30s and daytime highs around 50.

Before that, the wet roads and stiff winds will make for potentially hazardous travel conditions. Officials warned drivers heading up to Mount Charleston to use chains for all vehicles, except those with 4-wheel drive and snow tires.

Afternoon rush hour issues

“The afternoon commute will be the biggest issue for the valley,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said. “The storm is actually a pretty fast mover and should move out by 6 or 7 p.m.”

The weather service advised that slick roads cause stopping distances to be twice the normal length, urging motorists to be cautious.

The winds could blow unsecured objects, and downed tree limbs and power outages are a possibility. A wind advisory and winter storm warning runs until 7 p.m.

Closures tonight

The Neon Museum said it’s closing tonight because of the inclement weather. Other closures: Cowabunga Bay’s Festival of Lanterns, Enchant Las Vegas and Ethel M’s cactus garden holiday display.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
