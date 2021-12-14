December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow

Showers fell across the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday as the first major winter storm of the year moved through Southern Nevada.

The Strat seen from Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man walks through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV graduates shield themselves from wind and rain as they walk into their graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV graduates shield themselves from wind and rain as they walk into their graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sisters Kimberly Gonzalez, left, and Aimee Gonzalez, walk through wind and rain into AimeeÕs graduation ceremony at UNLV on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Aimee, a born-and-raised Las Vegan, earned a MasterÕs degree in materials and nuclear engineering. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ashley Seidel, a graduate from the UNLV Lee Business School, poses for photos during windy weather ahead of her graduation ceremony at the UNLV campus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Anikka Hernandez of Las Vegas, UNLV graduate, has her photo session interrupted by heavy wind and rain as she tried to pose for a photo in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hernandez graduated from UNLV (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrian wearing warm clothes walk along Las Vegas Boulevard during rainy and windy Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emerson Arnold of Las Vegas hugs as he tries to protect his girlfriend Michela Michielli of Cape Cod, Mass., from heavy wind and rain as they wait in line to take pictures in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rain falls at the Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rain and snow fell across Southern Nevada on Tuesday, with more of both expected through the night as the first major winter storm of the season moved through the region.

Harry Reid International Airport had received .13 inches of rain by 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said, with more showers possible.

Rains had arrived in the Las Vegas Valley during the afternoon, primarily hitting the west and northwest parts of the valley before exiting in midafternoon, the weather service said. Rainfall continued into the evening, along with “sudden gusty winds” of up to 50 mph, it said.

Some parts of the valley were received a quarter-inch of rain, the weather service said.

Mountain areas received a healthy amount of snow, with Lee Canyon at 7 inches by 5 p.m. Other areas in the Spring Mountains were expected to get even more.

About 5 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation reported that Lee Canyon Road in the Spring Mountains was closed at mile marker 10 because of heavy snow.

With an incoming system expected to bring widespread precipitation to the area tomorrow, we figured we’d take a second to remind you that stopping distances are 2x higher on wet pavement. So make sure to use extra caution during your morning & evening commutes. #CAwx #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/I02PSI7hOG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 14, 2021

Heavy snow was reported in the afternoon in Nye County. Conditions briefly led to the shutdown of state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump, but it reopened after crews helped clear the roads.

The moisture and wind will be followed by several days of chilly, below-normal temperatures, with overnight lows in Las Vegas in the mid-30s and daytime highs around 50.

Conditions throughout the day led to hazardous travel conditions. Officials warned drivers heading up to Mount Charleston to use chains for all vehicles, except those with 4-wheel drive and snow tires.

Afternoon rush hour issues

“The afternoon commute will be the biggest issue for the valley,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said. “The storm is actually a pretty fast mover and should move out by 6 or 7 p.m.”

The weather service advised that slick roads cause stopping distances to be twice the normal length, urging motorists to be cautious.

A wind advisory and winter storm warning ran until 7 p.m.

Closures tonight

The Neon Museum closed Tuesday because of the inclement weather. Other closures included Cowabunga Bay’s Festival of Lanterns, Enchant Las Vegas and Ethel M’s cactus garden holiday display.

CLOSURE ALERT! The #NeonMuseumLasVegas will be closed tonight, 12/14, due to high winds. We apologize for any inconvenience. Customer service will be in touch will all ticket holders directly. pic.twitter.com/GLKc5zhRf1 — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) December 14, 2021

Festival of Lanterns will be closed tonight (12/14) due to weather. ⛈️ If you have purchased a Family Nights ticket, you are welcome to use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival. 🏮 pic.twitter.com/COw1gj6iJh — Cowabunga Bay (@cowabungabaylv) December 14, 2021

Enchant Las Vegas will be closed this evening. Please visit https://t.co/9I8nzfs3PY if you’ve purchased tickets for tonight. pic.twitter.com/Nt9uJXn2vE — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) December 15, 2021

