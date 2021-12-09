December storm to strike Las Vegas area with showers, snow

Winter is expected to make a return Thursday … and likely in a big way.

Mountains are seen in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Up to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range on Thursday with rain a high probability in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A winter weather advisory runs from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Spring Mountains with a similar advisory for Lincoln County. Both call for 3 to 7 inches of snow above 6,000 feet.

Are you ready for the next storm & chilly temperatures? Both are on the way along with gusty winds. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/rM7HPFsDDT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 8, 2021

Difficult travel conditions are advised for Lee and Kyle canyons in the Spring Mountains as well as U.S. Highway 93 north of Pioche and state Route 319 west of Panaca in Lincoln County.

“The advisory starts at 4 a.m., but daybreak is likely when the snow will begin,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said of the snow in the Mount Charleston area. “It will continue through the middle of the day before tapering off.”

In the valley, showers of a few hundredths of an inch are expected in the late morning to afternoon, probably stopping before rush hour.

“We may get a tenth of an inch in a few spots,” Planz said.

Light rain at McCarran

McCarran International Airport reached a high of 66 Wednesday and recorded .02 of an inch of rain overnight.

A Thursday high around 59 is forecast for Las Vegas. Wind gusts up to 36 mph are expected. McCarran has a 70 percent chance of receiving rainfall with a higher chance toward the Moapa area, Planz said.

In Las Vegas, Thursday night conditions will be partly cloudy with a low around 41. Winds should drop to less than 10 mph.

Highs for the weekend will be in the mid-50s.

The storm could be mild compared to a forecast for Monday into Tuesday that is expected top bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain to parts of the valley early next week.

