Decent but cloudy St. Pat’s Day forecast for Las Vegas

Winds will be much calmer for St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

Bagpipers with the Las Vegas Emerald Society march in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Calmer winds, but a clouding sky are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

A gust of 56 mph was recorded about 5:33 p.m. Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport while gusts in the 40s and 50s were logged in northwest Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

“The high clouds will increase primarily in the afternoon,” meteorologist Matt Woods said. “The clouds will be pretty widespread.”

The forecast high is 70 with winds of 7-11 mph.

Friday will warm to around 76.

Chance of rain

It is possible there could be some rain in the valley this weekend.

“The best chance (for rain) is in the Sierras and northern parts of our forecast area like Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda,” Woods said. “There’s a 30 percent chance Saturday night into Sunday in the valley.”

Along with the chance of rain comes stiffer winds. Gusts in the 30s and 40s are expected Saturday, Sunday and maybe even into Monday, Woods said.

80 may arrive late

The current forecast calls for a high in the low 80s by Wednesday. The average date for the first 80 is March 17.

“Looks like it will be a couple days late,” Woods noted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter