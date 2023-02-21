Distance learning continues for some schools into 2nd day after windstorm

Small ice pellets called graupel and light snow were reported across the valley on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm warning issued for Thursday morning.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet that the Nevada Department of Transportation was working to clear roads in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, but the snow was falling too fast for the department to keep up. (Humboldt-Toiyable National Forest)

Small hail pellets called graupel fall in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Energy crews repair downed power poles, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, on Atlantic Street near Department of Motor Vehicles on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Light snow falls in Summerlin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Light snow falls in Henderson on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service reported small snow pellets and scattered showers in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday ahead of a high-elevation winter storm warning for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The pellets, known as graupel or soft hail, forms when frozen water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Getting some graupel here at the office! Even had a flash of lightning ⚡️ #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/0aY549B8qY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2023

Light snow showers were also seen in the Summerlin area.

Another Vegas snow day pic.twitter.com/MVF7IjztIv — Eli Segall (@eli_segall) February 22, 2023

Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston saw heavy snow showers Wednesday afternoon, creating “near white-out conditions,” throughout the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, according to a tweet from Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. An official winter storm warning and winter storm watch does not begin for the Spring Mountain and Red Rock Canyon areas under 4 a.m. Thursday.

The notices from the weather service for areas over 4,000 feet warn of 8 to 16 inches of snow and snowy conditions that could make travel difficult. Both notices last until 4 a.m. Friday, but wintery conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

Wind gusts could reach 45 to 65 mph on Thursday, the weather service said.

“This week’s blustery wet weather has begin and will continue into the weekend … plan on high winds and slick roads even if the site shows no chains are required,” Mount Charleston tweeted.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that snow chains or tires were required for Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads Wednesday evening.

An adverse driving conditions warning for Pahrump Valley Highway through Mountain Springs Summit was also issued on Wednesday due to winter conditions.

California Highway Patrol reported icy roadways on Interstate 15 south of Primm around Mountain Pass, and the National Park Service closed Kelbaker Road into Mohave National Preserve for high wind conditions.

School closures follow Tuesday’s windstorm

The Clark County School District transitioned Sunrise Acres Elementary School, Roy W. Martin Middle School, Variety School, Goodsprings Elementary School, Mission High School and Sandy Valley schools to distance education Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s windstorm damaged infrastructure in the schools’ neighboring communities.

The district planned to continue distance education on Thursday for Sunrise Acres, Martin and Variety schools.

“Our goal is to be back in the classroom as soon as possible,” the district said in a news release. “However, the safety and well being of students and staff is top priority.”

The storm also caused flight delays, power outages and road visibility problems.

Late Tuesday, the storm caused the closure of all lanes of Interstate 15 in eastern California near the Nipton exit, about 80 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Transportation officials said the closure was “due to weather reduced roadway visibility.” It is closed from about 5 miles “north of Mountain Pass at Nipton Road” to the Nevada state line at Primm, officials said

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, I-15 has re-opened.

#FASTALERT 10:55 AM, Feb 22 2023 UPDATE:

Travel Alert:

I-15 South to California Now Open.

Plan for Delays, Slow Traffic.

Prepare for Winter Driving Conditions — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 22, 2023

But the storm has created a travel nightmare in Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press reported that a more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40 from U.S. 93 to the New Mexico line closed due to snow, rain and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. Thousands were without power in Arizona.

#FASTALERT 2:59 PM, Feb 22 2023

I-40 Closed due to Snow and Ice

All lanes are blocked

From US-93 to Flagstaff

Expect lengthy delays

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 22, 2023

Airport delays

Flights to Las Vegas were delayed for about an hour Tuesday night due to strong winds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

From 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, departures to Harry Reid International Airport were delayed on average 56 minutes due to wind, the FAA said in an advisory.

The advisory listed departures within 1,400 nautical miles of Las Vegas as being affected by delays. Earlier in the evening, the FAA issued a brief ground stop at Reid.

“The ground stop was from 6:38 to 8 p.m., ” the FAA’s Ian Gregor said. “It only applied to LAS-bound departures from airports within about an hour’s flying time from LAS.”

There were 44 cancellations in the prior 24 hours as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Arrival delays and departure delays of less than 30 minutes were in effect at the airport on Wednesday evening.

Wind, dust, rain

Parts of the valley saw light showers Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, including Centennial Hills and Henderson. The high wind warning, which started Tuesday afternoon, was cancelled and replaced with a wind advisory, which expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph were reported, the National Weather Service said.

Also, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory that expired early Wednesday.

Highest gusts reported for Tuesday’s windstorm

Allegiant Stadium and Mount Potosi tied for fastest wind gusts in the valley at 82 mph. Allegiant Stadium hit 82 mph at 11:50 p.m., and Mount Potosi saw its biggest gust at 9:59 p.m.

Angel Peak got second place with a 75 mph gust at 7:40 p.m., and Red Rock got a 72 mph gust at 10:34 p.m.

Power outages

Late Tuesday night, NV Energy reported about 19,000 people were without power, mostly in the central and eastern valleys.

As 0f 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, that number was reduced to 375.

2017 windstorm

Ahead of Tuesday’s storm, the weather service reminded residents about the windstorm that battered Las Vegas in March 2017.

The 2017 event grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the valley. Some parts of the valley experienced wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.