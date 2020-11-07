Double winter wallop as 2 fronts arrive in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas region will see its first winter storm this weekend as two potent weather systems arrive a day apart, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowflakes below 4,000 feet are likely this weekend with up to 7 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

The Las Vegas region will see its first winter storm this weekend as two potent weather systems arrive a day apart, according to the National Weather Service.

The Saturday storm moved into the valley early with temperatures about 8-10 degrees cooler than Friday and with winds gusting to 25 mph in Henderson.

Weekend Weather = 🌬️+🌧️ +❄️ Who's excited?? – Gusty winds will continue thru the wknd

– Scattered showers/snow showers [best chances Sunday]

– Accumulating snow of 3-6" above 5000 ft across southern NV & northwest AZ on Sunday#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/BHSQiRnxTR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 7, 2020

A 20% chance of rain is forecast Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Clouds will be increasing with a high near 63. Southwest winds of 17 to 20 mph may include gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sprinkles are possible Saturday night with a low around 46. Southwest winds of 13-15 mph will gusts up to 21 mph.

Stronger system Sunday

The stronger system will arrive on Sunday.

“It’s dipping all the way down from Canada and will bring very cold air,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Sunday’ high temperature will be around 55 with a chance of sprinkles before 10 a.m., then showers likely until 4 p.m. Skies will otherwise be partly sunny, with winds of 12 to 23 mph gusting up 32 mph.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region from 1 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Travel into higher elevations could be hazardous.

Snowfall outside of the valley may accumulate from 1 to 7 inches above 5,000 feet.

Dry spell at 200 days

If moisture is recorded at McCarran International Airport, it would be the first rainfall in more than 200 days, a mark that was reached Friday.

The bluster of the first storms of the winter will subside on Monday, but temperatures will only rise to the lower 60s through the week, Morgan said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.