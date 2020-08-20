Down a degree or 2, but Las Vegas heat to stay strong

A record-setting heat spell will continue in the Las Vegas region Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The forecast high for Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, is 112, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The forecast high is 112, which would exceed the record 110 for Aug. 20 set in 1950. The Wednesday high at McCarran International Airport was a record 113.

Thursday morning temperatures at 5 a.m. were above 90 degrees for most of the valley, creating another hot start to the day.

“It will still be toasty for the next few days,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

The Friday high is projected to be 110, right at the record for Aug. 21, set in 2009.

An excessive heat warning/advisory for the entire region has been extended through 10 p.m. Friday.

50th straight day of 100+

Thursday will be the 50th consecutive day with a high of 100 or more, the second-longest stretch of triple-digit highs in Las Vegas weather history. The July 1 high was 99. The record is 66 consecutive days from June 27 to Aug. 31, 1944. The mark could be broken Sept. 6.

The record of consecutive 110 degree or hotter days is 10 days from June 16 to June 26, 1961, according to the weather service. Wednesday was the sixth straight day of 110 degrees or higher.

Rain in south, southwest

Some neighborhoods, especially in the south and southwest Las Vegas Valley received up to a tenth of an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon. No rainfall was recorded at McCarran International Airport, extending the offical dry spell to 122 days. The airport last received measurable rain on April 22.

Chances of a rain repeat is not likely Thursday, Outler said.

“It was the first monsoon-like thunderstorm of the season,” Outler said. “We might see some bumps of clouds in the south and southwest, but we are not expecting much.”

However, there is a 20 percent chance of rain in the valley on Sunday and Monday, he said.

