Downtown Las Vegas sees flooding in late-night July storm

Heavy rain caused flooding and power outages in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second day of monsoonal storms in the valley.

The area of Bonneville and 11th Street turns to a small river

Visitors walk at the Fremont Street Experience as a storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lights are out at the Fremont Street Canopy on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, although the outage came during the storm. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Street flooding at East Charleston Boulevard and Spencer Street on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas and his vehicle rolled into it and got a wheel stuck late Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Avenue as a storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Several valley locations received more than an inch of rain during a turbulent two hours. The strongest wind gust was 71 mph at Flamingo and Eastern, said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Two cells moved into the south suburbs shortly after 10 p.m., one over Henderson and the other near Sloan.

At 10:12 p.m., NV Energy reported about 7,300 customers without power. Most were in central and eastern parts of the valley. There were unconfirmed reports of water damage inside the Circa sportsbook and Caesars.

In the storm’s aftermath, about 15 intersections or streets were closed as of 11:35 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Downtown damage

A Review-Journal photographer said all of the lights on the Fremont Street Experience were out as well as some lighting at the Golden Nugget.

Winds were blowing 40 to 50 mph in downtown Las Vegas around 9 p.m. A gust of 54 mph was recorded at Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on the north side, said Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service.

Around 9:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said there were about eight vehicle crashes valleywide since the rain began about an hour earlier.

One vehicle was stuck under flood waters at South Commerce Street and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Lee. He said water continued to rise in the area of Maryland Parkway and Charleston.

“There is a tree fallen at Stewart and 13th Street which is partially blocking the road,” Lee said earlier.

Widespread rain

As of 10:30 p.m., several locations had received an inch or more of rain. They included: Desert Inn super arterial (1.06), Chimera Golf Club (1.34), Rhodes Ranch (1.06), Boulder Highway in Henderson (0.94), Clark County Museum (0.98), base of Sheep Range (0.94) and Tropicana Wash at University Center Drive (0.94).

Several locations received a half-inch or more. Pea-sized hail was reported in Henderson.

And now with hail pic.twitter.com/uzyc77xXs3 — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) July 29, 2022

Two storm cells of moderate strength approached Las Vegas from the north around 7:45 p.m., prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern half of the valley. Rain began falling around the north 215 Beltway around 8:35 p.m. before moving south.

Harry Reid International Airport saw some departure delays. with some averaging about 50 minutes. The airport received 0.32 of an inch of rain.

DMV delayed opening Friday

From Nevada DMV on Twitter: “The DMV office at 7170 N. Decatur in LV will have a delayed opening Friday morning due to water damage in several offices. Watch our website for updates.” As of late Thursday, it was unknown whether more valley businesses were impacted by the storm.

Could repeat Friday evening

Pierce said the storms could repeat on Friday.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” he said. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

Monsoon rains have been scarce in recent Las Vegas summers, but the valley has seen at least three widespread storms in just two weeks.

Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.