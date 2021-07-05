93°F
Drier conditions will boost Las Vegas temperatures this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
Tanya Oetjen of Henderson watches as her dog Coper drinks from a public water fountain at Corne ...
Tanya Oetjen of Henderson watches as her dog Coper drinks from a public water fountain at Cornerstone Park, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. The high temperature in Las Vegas should be about 108 on Monday, July 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye Fireworks go off above the

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to dry out Monday and temperatures will rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the past several days, monsoonal conditions have created elevated humidity and cloud cover that has keep daily high temperatures close to normal. The Sunday high was 104 and humidity peaked at close to 30% in the late morning.

Monday should climb to a high of 108 before a 110 on Tuesday and 113 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the uncomfortable upper 80s before rising to around 90.

Winds should be light on Monday with sunny skies.

Temperatures next weekend will be close to the excessive range with a 113 projected for Saturday and 112 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
