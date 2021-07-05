Drier conditions will boost Las Vegas temperatures this week

Lower humidity and higher temperatures are forecast Monday for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny and Hot with a high near 109 degrees. High temps continue through the week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tanya Oetjen of Henderson watches as her dog Coper drinks from a public water fountain at Cornerstone Park, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. The high temperature in Las Vegas should be about 108 on Monday, July 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to dry out Monday and temperatures will rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the past several days, monsoonal conditions have created elevated humidity and cloud cover that has keep daily high temperatures close to normal. The Sunday high was 104 and humidity peaked at close to 30% in the late morning.

Monday should climb to a high of 108 before a 110 on Tuesday and 113 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the uncomfortable upper 80s before rising to around 90.

Winds should be light on Monday with sunny skies.

Temperatures next weekend will be close to the excessive range with a 113 projected for Saturday and 112 on Sunday.

