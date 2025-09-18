Driving to California today? I-15 may see heavy rain, flooding

Remnants from Tropical Storm Mario could pose a threat to those travelling between California and Nevada on Interstate 15 as heavy rain could make road conditions unsafe.

Rain clouds obscure some of the hills on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley shortly before noon on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The September dryness in Las Vegas may be coming to a thundering end.

The National Weather Service said in a post on X that the remnants from Tropical Storm Mario will drop temperatures and could bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Former Tropical Storm Mario's left over moisture will push northward into the Desert SW over the next few days.

Expect cloud cover, a drop in temps, & a return of precip chances. The amount of cloud cover in the mornings will effect how much precip occurs in the afternoons. pic.twitter.com/f10t9NUhip — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 17, 2025

Also, there’s a 50 percent chance of storms Friday morning, with rain chances lingering into the evening.

Storms could pose a threat to those travelling between Southern California and Southern Nevada on Interstate 15. The NWS issued a flash flood watch for San Bernardino County from 8 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for San Bernardino County on Thursday due to the likelihood of moderate-to-heavy rainfall. Potential impacts include roadway flooding and thunderstorms with heavy rain & lightning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/945kYN7p5f — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 17, 2025

As drought conditions continue in Southern Nevada, the Southern Nevada Water Authority issued a press release asking residents and businesses to turn off their landscaping irrigation systems throughout the weekend in order to “take full advantage of nature’s generosity,” in a way to take the strain off of the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead which provide 90 percent of the regions water supply.

In August 2023, the remnants from Hurricane Hilary wreaked havoc on parts of the valley and surrounding mountains. It forced the closure of Earl B. Lundy Elementary School on Mount Charleston, which recently reopened.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

3-day forecast

Friday: 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, high 91

Saturday: Chance of storms after 2 p.m., high near 92

Sunday: Sunny, high 93, low 76

