Dry December: Las Vegas may not see any more rain until 2026

Remember the record-setting rain we had last month? It’s going to be a long time before we see any more of that wet stuff.

Southern Nevada has entered a period of “unseasonable warmth,” and it may stay there for most of December, the National Weather Service said.

Expect highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal the rest of this week, said Morgan Stessman of the NWS. But no records are forecast to be broken.

Highs will be in the low 70s, with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s for most of the Las Vegas Valley.

Stessman explained that “a ridge of high pressure” has parked itself off the Southern California coast, with the valley on its eastern flank.

The calm December weather is “going to stick around” for perhaps the next two weeks, Stessman said.

If Las Vegas records no rain this month, it’ll be the seventh time that has happened since record keeping began since 1937.

The most recent “no rain” Decembers happened in 2024 and 2017.

Fortunately, thanks to the wet November, Harry Reid International Airport has recorded 4.96 inches of rain this year (average is 4.18). The NWS said 2025 will go down as the wettest year in Las Vegas since 2019, when a wet winter contributed to a total of 6.87 inches.

4-day forecast

Wednesday: 70 degrees (record: 74 in 1950)

Thursday: 71 degrees (72 in 1939)

Friday: 70 degrees (74 in 1958)

Saturday: 68 degrees (71 in 2017).

