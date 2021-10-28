56°F
Dry Las Vegas may see 80 before minor cooling trend next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCarra ...
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCarran International Airport has received 1.58 inches of rain so far in 2021, less than half of the normal 3.39 inches. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Weather conditions will be a bit above normal through the weekend before a cooling trend arrives next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high at McCarran International Airport should top out around 79 with west-northwest winds of 6-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The overnight low will around 58.

Friday will be nearly a carbon copy with winds remaining light and variable.

Saturday’s high should be around 80 with a 78 high forecast for Sunday.

High temperatures will dip into the mid-70s starting Monday. The normal this time of year is 76.

“It will cool down a bit early next week,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “There’s no front or anything, it’s just pretty quiet out there.”

As for precipitation, McCarran has received 1.58 inches of moisture this year, not even half of the normal of 3.39 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
